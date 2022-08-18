Tiana Jai Keitt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Tiana Jai Keitt, 7, of 500 Fletcher St., Apt.1398, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in the Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Macedonia AME Church cemetery, Cope. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. She died Aug. 15 at Prisma Health Richland.