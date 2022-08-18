 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tiana Jai Keitt -- Orangeburg

Tiana Jai Keitt

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Tiana Jai Keitt, 7, of 500 Fletcher St., Apt.1398, Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in the Glover's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Macedonia AME Church cemetery, Cope. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. She died Aug. 15 at Prisma Health Richland.

Viewing will be held Thursday, Aug. 18, from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not receive guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.

