ORANGEBURG - The funeral service for Mr. Thurmond "10-4" Singletary, 71, of Orangeburg will be held at 1p.m., Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, St. Matthews. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Singletary will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing.
He passed away Monday, May 1, 2023.
Public viewing will be from 12 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 8, 2023, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.
Family and friends may visit at the residence from 3 to 7 p.m. Friends may also call the funeral home.