Thuan Tyrone Jenkins -- Woodridge, Va.

WOODRIDGE, Va. -- Graveside services for Mr. Thuan Tyrone Jenkins, 50, of 1486 Ranger Loop, Woodridge, Va., will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 707 Arista Road, Bowman, with interment to follow. The Rev. Arthur Goforth is officiating.
Mr. Jenkins passed away Friday, Oct. 29, in Maryland.
Friends may call the residence or Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.