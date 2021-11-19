 Skip to main content
Thuan Tyrone Jenkins -- Woodridge, Va.

Thuan Tyrone Jenkins

WOODRIDGE, Va. -- Graveside services for Mr. Thuan Tyrone Jenkins, 50, of 1486 Ranger Loop, Woodridge, Va., will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 707 Arista Road, Bowman, with interment to follow. The Rev. Arthur Goforth is officiating.

Mr. Jenkins passed away Friday, Oct. 29, in Maryland.

Friends may call the residence or Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

