Thresa A. Bell -- Ehrhardt
Thresa A. Bell -- Ehrhardt

Thresa A. Bell

EHRHARDT -- Thresa A. Bell, 60, of 244 Franklin Ave., Ehrhardt, died Moday, Nov. 16, 2020, at TRMC.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in Zion Pentecostal Church Cemetery, Highway 64, Ehrhardt.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements. The family asks that all wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

