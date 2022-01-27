 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomasine Jackson -- Orangeburg

Thomasine Jackson

ORANGEBURG – Funeral services for Thomasine Jackson, 69, of 891 Dash St., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Glover's Funeral Home. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations. She died Jan. 20.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home.

Friends may call: at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at: gloversfuneralhome.com.

