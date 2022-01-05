Thomasina Wilson Snell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Thomasina Wilson Snell, the middle daughter born to the late John and Ella Felder Wilson, was born May 20, 1934, in Orangeburg. Thomasina transitioned from this earth and took flight to her heavenly home Saturday afternoon, Jan. 1, 2022.

Thomasina's educational journey began in Orangeburg. She continued her early education in the public schools of both Jacksonville and St. Augustine, Florida. Thomasina graduated from Wilkinson High School. After graduation, she entered Benedict College and earned a bachelor of arts degree in English education. She received a master of science degree in English from the Agriculture and Technical University of North Carolina. She later received her master of education in secondary counseling from South Carolina State University.

Her precious memories will be forever cherished by her loving and devoted husband, Ret. Sgt. First Class Christian Snell Jr of the home; children; Christian Snell III and Matilda Felder Snell (Ronald) Kinsey, both of Orangeburg and Millie Fullwood of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren; Cammie Nicole Fullwood and Nathaniel Norwand Fullwood II; sister, Daisy W (Hercules) Wolfe Sr. of Cordova; sisters-in-law, Odell Jackson and Alfreda Snell; brother-in-law, John (Evangeline) Snell; along with a multitude of cousins, relatives, colleagues and friends.