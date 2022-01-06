Thomasina Wilson Snell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Thomasina Wilson Snell will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Belleville Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg.

Mrs. Thomasina Wilson Snell, the middle daughter born to the late John and Ella Felder Wilson, was born May 20, 1934, in Orangeburg. Thomasina transitioned from this earth and took flight to her heavenly home on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 1.

Thomasina's educational journey began in Orangeburg, She continued her early education in the public schools and both Jacksonville and St. Augustine, Florida. Thomasina graduated from Wilkinson High school. After graduation, she entered Benedict College and earned a bachelor of arts degree in English Education. She received a master of science degree in English from the Agriculture and Technical University of North Carolina. She later received her master of education in secondary counseling from South Carolina State University.

Her precious memories will be forever cherished by her loving and devoted husband, Ret. Sgt. 1st Class Christian Snell Jr of the home; children; Christian Snell III and Matilda Felder Snell (Ronald) Kinsey, both of Orangeburg and Millie Fullwood of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Cammie Nicole Fullwood and Nathaniel Norward Fullwood II; sister, Daisy W (Hercules Sr) Wolfe of Cordova; sisters-in-law, Odell Jackson and Alfreda Snell; brother in law, John (Evangeline) Snell; along with a multitude of cousins, relatives, colleagues and friends.

Viewing was held Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. There will be no viewing in the cemetery. Masks are required at the cemetery.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.