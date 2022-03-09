Thomasina Waring Elmore -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Thomasina Waring Elmore, 69, of 1256 Wildwood Drive, will be held at noon Thursday March 10, 2022, at Belleville Memorial Gardens with interment to follow, with Pastor Mozzela Boyd Isaacs presiding.

Mrs. Elmore transitioned with grace on March 7.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday March 9, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Masks required.

The family will accept visitors at the residence between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, following COVID-19 guidelines.

Online condolences may be submitted to family at xww.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.