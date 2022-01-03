Thomasina Snell -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Thomasina Snell, 87, of 2411 Bonneville Drive, passed away at her residence on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date.

The family will not be accepting visitors at this time. Anyone wishing to express their condolences may call 803-564-0394 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Services have been entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.