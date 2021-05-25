 Skip to main content
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Funchess -- Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Thomas ‘Tommy’ Funchess -- Port St. Lucie, Fla.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Thomas “Tommy” Funchess, 59, of Port St. Lucie, passed away, May 13, 2021, after an extended illness.

Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Joyce Edmonds, 5284 Freedom Road,

Rowesville, following COVID-19 guidelines, and the funeral home

Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.

