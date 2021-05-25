Thomas ‘Tommy’ Funchess -- Port St. Lucie, Fla.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Thomas “Tommy” Funchess, 59, of Port St. Lucie, passed away, May 13, 2021, after an extended illness.
Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Joyce Edmonds, 5284 Freedom Road,
Rowesville, following COVID-19 guidelines, and the funeral home
Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com.
