Thomas 'Tommy' A. Cook Jr. -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Thomas "Tommy" A. Cook Jr., 67, of Swansea, passed away on May 20, 2022. He was the husband of Kate Watts Cook.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, Orangeburg. Burial will follow in Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery, 6822 North Road, North.

Tommy was born in Orangeburg, the son of the late Thomas Allen Cook Sr. and the late Mary Livingston Cook. He was a graduate of North High School, where he was a catcher for the baseball team and played football. His favorite high school memory was winning the 1973 football championship his senior year of high school. Tommy was the owner and operator of Cook's Welding in Swansea. He was a former choir director for Bull Swamp Baptist Church. Tommy enjoyed singing, dancing, fishing and hunting. He was a God-fearing man who loved his girls and grandchildren, and was a loving and dedicated husband, daddy and grandpa.

Survivors include his wife of 25 years; two daughters, Suzanne Cook Reed and Kathryn Cook; two stepsons, Joshua M. Vandegrift (Rachel) and Gideon W. Vandegrift (Sara Beth); six grandchildren, Savannah Reed, Easton Vandegrift, Bennett Vandegrift, Oliver Vandegrift, Noah Vandegrift and River Collins; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive #640, Columbia, SC 29210, or Amedisys Hospice, 1900 Sunset Blvd., Suite 103, West Columbia, SC 29169.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Maxine Williams, Byron Williams, Lodger Fields, Jaine Fields, and the staff of Amedisys Hospice for their love and care.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.