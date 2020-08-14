Thomas 'Tom' Gordon Brady -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Thomas "Tom" Gordon Brady, 94, of St. Matthews, passed away, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery, St. Matthews. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service.
Tom was born in St. Matthews, to the late John William Brady and the late Daisy Lena Rickenbaker Brady. He served in the Navy during World War II and was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church, St. Matthews.
Memorials may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church, 655 Hammond Cross Road, St. Matthews, SC 29135.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
