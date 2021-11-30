Thomas ‘TD’ Deas -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Thomas "TD" Deas, 76, of 500 Swansea Heights, died Nov. 26, 2021, at Kershaw Hospital.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 1, at New Life Outreach Ministries, 1129 Whetstone Road, Swansea. Burial service will be held in New Life Community Cemetery after funeral services. Wake services are undetermined at this time.
Any additional questions, please call Knotts Funeral Home at 803-568-2544.
