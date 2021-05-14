 Skip to main content
Thomas Summers -- St. George
Thomas Summers -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- The funeral service for Mr. Thomas Summers, 81, of St. George, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at New Hope AME Church, St. George, with the Rev. Halls officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery.

Friends may call Stevens Funeral Home of St. George.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.Stevensfh.net

