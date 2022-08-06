Thomas Spencer Ferguson -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Thomas Spencer Ferguson, 89, husband of the late Barbara Ann Kemp Ferguson, died Aug. 4, 2022, after a period of declining health. He was a son of the late James Corbett Ferguson and Florrie Sanders Ferguson.

Mr. Ferguson was a retired master sergeant in the United States Air Force, Naval Weapons Station and a member of Bamberg First Baptist Church and the Bamberg Elks Lodge.

He is survived by a sister-in-law Linda (Jack) Stevenson, and brother-in-law Tommy (Penny) Kemp. Additional survivors are several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Spencer Ferguson Jr.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Bamberg First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Brad Hudson and the Rev. Charlie Lucas officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Bamberg Memory Garden.

The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. until service time at First Baptist Church Sanctuary on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Cooner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.