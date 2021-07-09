Thomas Smith Harrison Jr. -- Walterboro

WALTERBORO -- Thomas Smith Harrison Jr., 95, of Walterboro, passed away July 6, 2021.
A service will be held at 1 p.m., July 10, 2021, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, with Ryan Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at 12 p.m. prior to service.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jean Fair Harrison; his son, Thomas Clyde Harrison. He is survived by his three daughters; five grandchildren,; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to Orangeburg Free Clinic, 141 Centre St., Orangeburg, SC, 29115; Orangeburg Lions Club 2855 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118; First Baptist Church of Orangeburg, 1240 Russell St., SC 29115, and The Samaritan House, 1580 Middleton St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
