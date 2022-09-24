Thomas Russell Sturkie Sr. -- North

NORTH --Thomas Russell Sturkie Sr., 72, of North, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, at Pen Branch Church Cemetery, 321 Pen Branch Road, North, with Bubba Creech officiating.

The family will receive friends at the graveside from 10 to 11 a.m., one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Sturkie was born in North, a son of the late Henry Thomas Sturkie and the late Mary Katherine Knight Sturkie.

Survivors include his wife, Melissa Diane Wilson Sturkie; sons, Thomas Russell (Shirley) Sturkie Jr., Todd (Melissa) Sturkie and Justin (Jessica) Skipper; daughters, Wendy M. (Tony) Chavis, Brittany Skipper and Rachel Bryant; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Archie Floyd Sturkie.

Mr. Sturkie was predeceased by a sister, Debra Ann Sturkie; and one grandchild.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home, North, is assisting the family.