Thomas Rickenbacker Culler Jr. -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Thomas Rickenbacker Culler Jr., 93, passed away at his home in Cameron, on March 13, 2020.

Details of a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Tom was born on Nov. 20, 1926, in Avon Park, Florida, and was the only child of Thomas R. Culler Sr. and Myra Roberts Culler. In 1932, the family moved from Avon Park to Sarasota, Florida, where Tom was educated in the Sarasota County public school system. He graduated with the class of 1944 and immediately entered The Citadel. He completed one academic year before enlisting in the United States Army and began his Army career at Camp Rucker, Alabama. He then was reassigned to the Asiatic-Pacific Theater and the occupation of Japan. The units to which he was assigned included the 1303rd Engineers, the 16th Base Equipment Company, and the 2859th Engineer Gas Generating Detachment. Upon being discharged, he immediately returned to The Citadel, graduating with the class of 1950 with a degree in business administration.

Returning to Sarasota, he was employed by a savings and loan company. In 1952, he married Nell Hackney. Mrs. Culler died in 1999. In 1960, he entered Stetson College of Law in St. Petersburg, Florida, leaving law school after only two years due to the death of his father. From 1970 to 1980, he was manager of several title companies.