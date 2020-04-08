Thomas Rickenbacker Culler Jr. -- Cameron

CAMERON -- Thomas Rickenbacker Culler Jr., 93, passed away at his home in Cameron, on March 13, 2020.
Details of a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Tom was born on Nov. 20, 1926, in Avon Park, Florida, and was the only child of Thomas R. Culler Sr. and Myra Roberts Culler. In 1932, the family moved from Avon Park to Sarasota, Florida, where Tom was educated in the Sarasota County public school system. He graduated with the class of 1944 and immediately entered The Citadel. He completed one academic year before enlisting in the United States Army and began his Army career at Camp Rucker, Alabama. He then was reassigned to the Asiatic-Pacific Theater and the occupation of Japan. The units to which he was assigned included the 1303rd Engineers, the 16th Base Equipment Company, and the 2859th Engineer Gas Generating Detachment. Upon being discharged, he immediately returned to The Citadel, graduating with the class of 1950 with a degree in business administration.
Returning to Sarasota, he was employed by a savings and loan company. In 1952, he married Nell Hackney. Mrs. Culler died in 1999. In 1960, he entered Stetson College of Law in St. Petersburg, Florida, leaving law school after only two years due to the death of his father. From 1970 to 1980, he was manager of several title companies.
Upon retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Culler moved to Cameron, his father's hometown. Mr. Culler was active as an alumnus of The Citadel and was a strong supporter of The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes as well as many other departments and organizations at The Citadel. He was honored by The Citadel Alumni Association as its 2006 Alumnus of the Year. He also received the Southern Athletic Conference's Distinguished Service Award representing The Citadel. Mr. Culler was a life member of The Citadel Alumni Association, the Company of Military Historians, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was also a deacon in Cameron Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Herbert L. Day Band Scholarship at The Citadel Foundation, 171 Moultrie St., Charleston, SC 29409.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
