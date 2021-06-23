Thomas Olen Kinsey -- Cordova

Mr. Kinsey was born on April 19, 1941, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late James D. “J.D.” Kinsey and the late Vernell Kittrell Kinsey. He served in the United States Air Force. Mr. Kinsey was retired from Carolina Eastman as a machinist. He also served as the chairman of the Cordova Senior Center. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and just being outdoors. He would go to the “river cabin” because it was his “Heaven on Earth.” He loved his family and will forever be missed.