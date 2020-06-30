Thomas Morrison III -- Summerton

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMMERTON -- Mr. Thomas Morrison III, 51, of 1305 Ralph Bell Road, passed away Monday, June 28, 2020, in Smyrna, Georgia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Morrison, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.