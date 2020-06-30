Thomas Morrison III -- Summerton
Thomas Morrison III -- Summerton

SUMMERTON -- Mr. Thomas Morrison III, 51, of 1305 Ralph Bell Road, passed away Monday, June 28, 2020, in Smyrna, Georgia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

