Thomas 'Moose' Edward Moore

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Thomas “Moose” Edward Moore, 69, of 692 Green St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. The Rev. Isaac Green is officiating.

Mr. Moore passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, at his residence.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his son, Mr. Ralpheal Moore, 4940 North Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

