ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Thomas “Moose” Edward Moore, 69, of 692 Green St., Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Sunnyside Cemetery. The Rev. Isaac Green is officiating.
Mr. Moore passed away on Sunday, Dec. 8, at his residence.
You have free articles remaining.
Family and friends may call at the residence of his son, Mr. Ralpheal Moore, 4940 North Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.