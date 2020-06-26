Thomas 'Kurt' Thames Jr. -- Pinewood
PINEWOOD -- Graveside services for Mr. Thomas “Kurt” Thames Jr., 64, of 228 East Clark St., Pinewood, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Kingdom Builders Memorial Park Cemetery, Highway 15 South, Sumter.

Mr. Thames passed away Monday, June 22, at his residence.

Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Kingdom Builder Deliverance Ministries, 621 West Liberty St., Sumter.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

