Thomas 'Kurt' Thames Jr. -- Pinewood

PINEWOOD -- Graveside services for Mr. Thomas “Kurt” Thames Jr., 64, of 228 East Clark St., Pinewood, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Kingdom Builders Memorial Park Cemetery, Highway 15 South, Sumter.
Mr. Thames passed away Monday, June 22, at his residence.
Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Kingdom Builder Deliverance Ministries, 621 West Liberty St., Sumter.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
