{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Thomas Keitt Jr., 55, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Kershaw County.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Keitt, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments