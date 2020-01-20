ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Thomas Keitt, Jr., 55, will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. Elder Larry Palmer is officiating.
Mr. Keitt passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Kershaw County.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, from noon to 7 p.m.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com
