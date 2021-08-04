 Skip to main content
Thomas Jones Jr. -- Orangeburg
Thomas Jones Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Thomas Jones Jr., 41, of 1063 Berkeley Drive, Orangeburg, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home. Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19, the family will receive limited guests.

