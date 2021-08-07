Thomas Jones Jr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Thomas Jones Jr., 41, of 1063 Berkeley Drive, died Aug. 1, 2021.

The funeral will be held at noon Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Department of Visual and Performing Arts, SCSU Campus.

Staff and all those attending must adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Friends may call at the residence and at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.