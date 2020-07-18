Thomas Jefferson Wright -- Neeses

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

NEESES -- Deacon Thomas Jefferson Wright, 91, of 6955 Norway Road, Neeses, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family has requested no visitors at this time due to the precautions and guidelines of COVID-19.