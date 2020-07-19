Thomas Jefferson Wright -- Neeses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEESES -- The graveside service for Deacon Thomas Jefferson Wright, 91, of 6955 Norway Road, Neeses, will be held 11 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2020, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery in Norway.

Deacon Wright passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his residence.

He leaves fond memories to his wife of over 60 years, Gladys H. Wright; three children, Michael Hancock, Jerva Wright, and Judy W. Williams; several grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many other loving relatives.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 19, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family has requested no visitors due to the precautions and guidelines of COVID-19.

Friends may call the funeral home.

