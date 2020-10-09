Thomas Jason Nettles -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Thomas Jason Nettles, 88, of Cordova, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. He was the husband of Doris Nettles Nettles.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Aldersgate Sunday School Class.
CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. ALL visitors should be wearing a mask.
Jason was born in Cordova, to the late David Cromwell "Crum" Nettles and the late Georgia Dantzler Nettles. He was a retired farmer, a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church and a beloved member of the community.
Jason is survived by his wife of 35 years; daughter, Beth Sherer (Brad) of Chapin; a grandson, Thomas Yates Sherer of Chapin; a sister, Irene Steely (Rob) of Denver, Col.; two nephews, John Nettles (Bobbi) of Gerton, N.C., and Mark Nettles (Tammy) of Cordova; three nieces, Beth Sieks of Warrenville, Ill., Pam Galkowski of Pueblo, Colo., and Kim Sherry (Tom) of Littleton, Colo. In addition to his parents, Jason was predeceased by a brother, J.D. Nettles, and sister-in-law, Ruth Nettles.
Memorials may be made to St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 1980 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Grove Park Hospice Team.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
