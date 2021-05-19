 Skip to main content
Thomas Jackson -- Blackville
Thomas Jackson -- Blackville

Thomas Jackson

BLACKVILLE -- Mr. Thomas Jackson, 80, of 187 Dove Tail Lane, passed away May 18, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date.

Friends may visit at the residence of his daughter, Thomas Ann Jackson, 751 Carolina Highway, Denmark, and a mask must be worn.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

