 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thomas J. Pearson Jr. -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Thomas J. Pearson Jr. -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- The Rev. Thomas J. Pearson Jr., 69, of Orangeburg passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will not receive visitors at this time due to COVID-19.

Friends may call the funeral home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News