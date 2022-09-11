Thomas J. Daniels -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Thomas J. Daniels, 70, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Pruitt Health, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his sister, Ms. Edith Daniels Gaillard, 901 Corona Drive, Apt. 3A, Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required when visiting the residence.

