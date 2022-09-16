 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas J. Daniels -- Orangeburg

Thomas J. Daniels

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Thomas J. Daniels, 70, of Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Thomas passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, at Pruitt Health, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.

Family and friends may visit the residence of his sister, Ms. Edith Daniels Gaillard, 901 Corona Drive, Apt. 3A, Orangeburg. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

