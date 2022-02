ELLOREE-- Mr. Thomas Hart Sr., 72, of 537 Racetrack Road, Elloree, passed away at the Regional Medical Center, on Feb. 18, 2022.

Graveside sServices for Mr. Hart will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Mount Zion AME Church Cemetery, Creston, with the Rev. Roberta Jackson, the pastor officiating. Masks will be required for persons attending the services.