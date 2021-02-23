Thomas Harold Scarborough Jr. -- Orangeburg

Mr. Thomas was born June 26, 1941, in Beckley, West Virginia. He was the son of the late Thomas Harold Scarborough Sr. and the late Martha Mooney Scarborough. He was a graduate of Anderson High School and University of Cincinnati. He was retired from Cincinnati Millingilacron after 45 years of service. Mr. Thomas was a member of Wilmington York Rite Lodge #52, where he was a past Master, and the Omar Shriners. He was a member of the Church of the Redeemer in Orangeburg. Mr. Thomas dedicated his later years to volunteering at local schools and mentoring young children. He coached JV baseball at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Jervey Scarborough, and a brother, Ronnie Scarborough.