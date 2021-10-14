Thomas Frank Jackson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG – Graveside services for Thomas Frank Jackson, 23, of 1025 Waring St., will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in the Andrew Chapel Baptist Church cemetery. Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

He died Oct. 8 due to an automobile accident.

Viewing will be held from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home. The family will not be receiving guests due to COVID-19.

