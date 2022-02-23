Thomas Ezekiel Shaw -- Orangeburg

COLUMBIA -- Graveside services for Mr. Thomas Ezekiel Shaw, 59, will be held at 11 A.M. Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in the Katie Martin Cemetery, Holly Hill, with the Rev. Dr. Mary Ann Keitt officiating.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence of his father, Mr. Richard "Jack" Shaw, 207 Larrimore Court, Santee, between the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. daily. COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for visitors at the residence and those attending the services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.