Thomas Ezekial Shaw -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Mr. Thomas Ezekial Shaw, 59, passed away on Feb. 18, 2022, at Prisma Health Richland.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at the residence of his father, Mr. Richard "Jack" Shaw, 207 Larrimore Court, Santee, between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. daily.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required for visitors.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.