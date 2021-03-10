Thomas E. 'Smitty' Smith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Thomas E. "Smitty" Smith, 72, of Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Peter Bowman Cemetery, Branchville. The Rev. Samuel Green is officiating.

Mr. Smith was born July 4, 1948. He passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family requests you do not visit the home; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to his daughter, Erica Gilyard, at 803-707-5774, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.