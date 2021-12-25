Thomas Dreher Rucker -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Thomas Dreher Rucker, 92, of Cordova passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, after a brief illness.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, 4830 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Henry Cooper will be officiating.

Mr. Rucker was born on Aug. 4, 1929, in St. Matthews. He was the son of the late Lee Rucker and the late Carrie Zeigler Rucker. He served his country in the United States Army. He retired after 44 years of employment as a foreman with Council Lumber Company. Mr. Rucker lived a “wonderful life” surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was a special, sweet, independent man and was a firm believer of ‘doing his own thing, when he wanted, why he wanted, where he wanted. Mr. Rucker was predeceased by his parents, brothers, Herbert Lee Rucker, M.J. Rucker, sisters, Elise Rucker, Ruth Rucker, Annie Cherry and Inez Rucker.

Survivors include his children, Gene Ray Rucker (Diane), Bobbie Ann Rucker (Randy), Dreher “Ricky” Rucker (Dodi), Dale Paulling (Bob); seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews; and a special friend, Mamie Owens.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the nursing staff at Amedisys Hospice and Dr. Hewitt with Ralph H. Johnson VA in Charleston for their love and care during this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to Amedisys Hospice at 1180 Boulevard St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

