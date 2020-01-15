SALLEY -- Thomas Donald Tindal, 76, of Salley, entered into rest Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, at Calhoun Convalescent Center.
He is survived by his son, Kenneth Wayne Tindal of Salley; sister Barbara Gail Griffin of Elloree; his twin brother, Ronald Lee Tindal of Bamberg; sister Diane (Barney) Smith of Winnsboro; and brother Danny C. (Kathy) Tindal of Poplar Creek. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday Jan. 16, in Salley Oakview Cemetery. Pastor Henry Cooper will be officiating.
Condolences may be made to the Tindal family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.