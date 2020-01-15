{{featured_button_text}}

SALLEY -- Thomas Donald Tindal, 76, of Salley, entered into rest Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, at Calhoun Convalescent Center.

He is survived by his son, Kenneth Wayne Tindal of Salley; sister Barbara Gail Griffin of Elloree; his twin brother, Ronald Lee Tindal of Bamberg; sister Diane (Barney) Smith of Winnsboro; and brother Danny C. (Kathy) Tindal of Poplar Creek. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Thursday Jan. 16, in Salley Oakview Cemetery. Pastor Henry Cooper will be officiating.

Condolences may be made to the Tindal family at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.

