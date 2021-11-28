 Skip to main content
Thomas Deas -- Swansea

SWANSEA -- Thomas Deas, 76, of 500 Swansea Ave., died Nov. 26, 2021.

Knotts Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends at the residence.

