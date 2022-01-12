Thomas Cleveland Brickle -- Cope

COPE -- Thomas Cleveland Brickle, 82, of Cope, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

Thomas was born on March 3, 1939, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Sam and Elma Adicks Brickle. Thomas was a 1958 graduate of Edisto High School. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Donald Brickle.

Thomas was known for his love of classic cars, especially his 1966 blue Chevy pickup. He was an exceptional machinist, mechanic and farmer. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and was known for passing time on the front porch swing with his wife.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Betty Brickle; three sons, Tommy Brickle (Julie), Eddie Brickle (Rochelle) and Andy Brickle (Michelle). Thomas has eight grandchildren, Regina, Rebecca, Meagan, Katie, Dylan, Ashlie, Andrew and Skylar; as well as four great-grandchildren, Chad, Levi, Liam and Gavin.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time due to COVID protocols.

Memorials may be made to the Canaan Volunteer Fire Department, 4506 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, SC 29038.

Friends may call the residence of Andy and Michelle Brickle.

