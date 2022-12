BOWMAN -- Thomas Carroll Ott, 85, of Bowman, passed away on Dec. 17, 2022. He was the husband of the late Jaqueline Felkel Ott.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Wightman United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Bowman Memorial Cemetery.

Further details and online condolences are available at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868