Thomas Burnette 'Buddy' Fairey -- Clemson

CLEMSON -- Thomas Burnette “Buddy” Fairey, 95, a member of the Greatest Generation, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Buddy was born March 3, 1925, to Julius Burnette Fairey and Leila Smoak Fairey in Fayetteville, N.C. His family returned to their hometown of Orangeburg when he was a young child. As a teenager, he helped his parents in their restaurant on Russell Street, Burnette's Diner, and his uncles in their Edisto Wagon Shop that his grandfather, Thomas Smoak, began. Buddy was a member of Orangeburg High School's class of 1943 and, after Pearl Harbor he joined the Navy in March of '43 to serve in World War II. He was especially proud of being a “plank owner” of the USS Elden DE-264, the destroyer escort ship, on which he served. After the war, he attended Clemson College on the GI Bill and earned his electrical engineering degree in 1949. In 1950, he married Joanna Wood Splawn of Pelzer, with whom he shared 52 years of loving marriage until her passing in 2002.

Buddy and Jo moved from Greenville to Orangeburg in 1955, when he began his career at the Department of Public Utilities, where he made many lifelong friends. After 29 years at DPU, he retired in 1983 as the superintendent of the natural gas department. The following year he began his second career with McCall-Thomas Engineering, where he enjoyed 22 years as an engineering and land surveying consultant.