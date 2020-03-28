Thomas Burnette 'Buddy' Fairey -- Clemson

CLEMSON -- Thomas Burnette “Buddy” Fairey, 95, a member of the Greatest Generation, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Buddy was born March 3, 1925, to Julius Burnette Fairey and Leila Smoak Fairey in Fayetteville, N.C. His family returned to their hometown of Orangeburg when he was a young child. As a teenager, he helped his parents in their restaurant on Russell Street, Burnette's Diner, and his uncles in their Edisto Wagon Shop that his grandfather, Thomas Smoak, began. Buddy was a member of Orangeburg High School's class of 1943 and, after Pearl Harbor he joined the Navy in March of '43 to serve in World War II. He was especially proud of being a “plank owner” of the USS Elden DE-264, the destroyer escort ship, on which he served. After the war, he attended Clemson College on the GI Bill and earned his electrical engineering degree in 1949. In 1950, he married Joanna Wood Splawn of Pelzer, with whom he shared 52 years of loving marriage until her passing in 2002.
Buddy and Jo moved from Greenville to Orangeburg in 1955, when he began his career at the Department of Public Utilities, where he made many lifelong friends. After 29 years at DPU, he retired in 1983 as the superintendent of the natural gas department. The following year he began his second career with McCall-Thomas Engineering, where he enjoyed 22 years as an engineering and land surveying consultant.
Buddy had an innate curiosity of mechanical and electrical workings and was eager to share his knowledge with others. He was able and glad to help his friends “fix anything.” After developing an interest in automated music machines, he built his own from parts he collected or made in his workshop. He shared his enjoyment of his calliope by taking it to church socials, community events, and later to his living room in Clemson to entertain visitors.
You have free articles remaining.
Buddy was a longtime member at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where he was an active servant of the church and his E.S. Jones Sunday School. For decades, he organized reunions for the Fairey Family Association and for his USS Elden DE-264 shipmates. He had a smile for everyone, was known for his sense of humor, his concern for others, and was a joy to be around.
He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He is lovingly remembered by his daughters, Emily (Winton) Hunter of Clemson and Jill Burnette Fairey of Hilton Head; grandchildren, Elizabeth H. (Jimmy) Felder of Clemson and Walker W. Hunter III (Natalia Muska) of Winchester, UK; great-grandchildren, James C. Felder IV and Mary Walker Felder of Clemson, Gwyneth Josephine Hunter and Rowan Louise Hunter of Winchester, UK; a sister-in-law, Janet Owens Splawn of Deland, Fla.; and seven nieces. Buddy was predeceased by his sister, Margaret F. Smoak.
The family would like to thank the Clemson Downs Health Care Center's staff and volunteers for their compassionate care these past two years, as well as Griswold Home Care sitters who provided care in his Riggs Drive home and at The Downs.
A private family service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's UMC, 1356 Amelia St., Orangeburg, SC 29115; Clemson Downs Volunteers, 500 Downs Loop, Clemson, SC, 29631; or a charity of your choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.