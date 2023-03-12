NORTH - Thomas Bruce Sharpe, 82, of North, SC, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at home.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Monday, March 13, 2023, at Hopewell Southern Methodist Church, 311 Kurt Poole Road Neeses, SC, 29107, with Rev. John Hucks officiating. Burial will follow in Pen Branch Cemetery 325 Pen Branch Road, North, SC, 29112.

Mr. Sharpe was born in West Columbia, SC, a son of the late, Lewis L. Sharpe and the late, Alda Rae Harmon Sharpe. Mr. Sharpe was a member of Hopewell Southern Methodist Church, a Past Master of North Masonic Lodge. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved his family dearly. He loved walking in the woods, watching sports, and talking about his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Eloise Hair Sharpe; a daughter, Angela Sharpe; a son, Thomas Russell (Robbin) Sharpe; a daughter, Toni Sharpe (Watson) O'Cain; four grandchildren, Madison Victoria Sharpe, Addison Watson O'Cain, Morgan Olivia Sharpe and Ellison Rae O'Cain; one brother, Charles Morgan Sharpe; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank Sandy Melton, Denise Strock and Vicki, Buck, and Katina with Grove Park Hospice for the excellent care given.

Memorials may be made to Hopewell Southern Methodist Church, 1715 Ninety-Six Road, North, SC, 29112; or Pen Branch Cemetery, c/o Paulette Knight, 1059 Waters Ferry Road, North, SC, 29112.

Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home of North, SC, is assisting the family.