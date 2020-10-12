 Skip to main content
Thomas Bookhart Sr. -- Sumter
SUMTER -- Mr. Thomas Bookhart Sr., 75, of Palmetto Towers, 1150 S. Pike St. West, Sumter, passed away in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Sept. 29, 2020. Burial will occur at 10 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 14th, 2020, in Granger Baptist Church Cemetery. There will be no graveside service.

Drive-thru viewing for Mr. Bookhart is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home

