Thomas Bookhart Sr. -- Sumter

SUMTER -- Mr. Thomas Bookhart Sr., 75, of Palmetto Towers, 1150 S. Pike St. West, Sumter, passed away in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Sept. 29, 2020. Burial will occur at 10 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 14th, 2020, in Granger Baptist Church Cemetery. There will be no graveside service.
Drive-thru viewing for Mr. Bookhart is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.
Friends may call the funeral home
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.