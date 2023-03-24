ELLOREE -- Thomas. Bair Jones, Jr. (Tommy), 85, of Elloree, S.C. went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 while surrounded by family.

Tommy Jones was born to, Thomas Jones, Sr. and Mamie W. Jones on September 12, 1937, in Elloree, S.C.

He is survived. by his wife of 64 years, Harriett F. Jones. They were blessed with two children: Kathy J. Wiles (Steve) and Wayne Jones (Linda "Michelle"). He is also survived by five grandchildren: Matt Wiles (Tracey), Benji Jones (Joanah), Ryan Jones (Jodie), Jenni Savarance (Eric) and Chad Jones. He also leaves a legacy of thirteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers: John Jones and Aubrey Jones. He is also survived, by two sisters: Joan Chance and Frances Smith and one brother, Malcolm Jones.

The funeral will be 3:00 P.M. Sunday March 26, 2023 at Fellowship Baptist Church with Pastor John Salazar and Pastor James Dukes officiating. The family will receive friends following the committal service at Hungerpiller Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Matt Wiles, Benji Wiles, Ryan Jones, Chad Jones, Eric Savarance, Wyatt Bolin, Caleb Jones, and Waylon Wiles.

The family would like to extend. its heartfelt gratitude to Sue and Sheila with Amedisys Hospice Specialist of Sumter, S.C.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree, S.C. is serving the family.