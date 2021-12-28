Thomas Allen Pigott -- Orangeburg

Thomas Allen Pigott, 101, of The Oaks community, Orangeburg, passed away Dec. 20, 2021.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the historic Church of the Epiphany Cemetery, 101 Porcher Ave., Eutawville.
Thomas was born in Charleston, one of 12 children to the late Thomas Bell Pigott and Mabel Elizabeth Searl Pigott. He was a Navy veteran of World War II, 1943-45, having served mostly in the Pacific area. He was a life member of the VFW and the Sons of the American Revolution. Thomas was a 32 degree member of the AFMs, a member of the Old Friends of Charleston. Thomas retired after 30 years of civil service. During a break in his government service, he became a priest in the Anglican Orthodox Church and the American Episcopal Church, He served in several states. He graduated summa cum laude from Geneva Theological Seminary; magna cum laude from Pepperdine University and from Cranmer Hall Seminary. Thomas was the family genealogist and traced his paternal family back to the 1500s in Berkshire, England. He was well-traveled, having visited 40 countries. In his much varied life, he taught philosophy for St. Leo's Catholic College in the late 1970s at Hunter Army Airfield.
He is survived by his wife of more than 79 years, Doreeta Weatherford Pigott; four children, Doreeta Diane (James) Waddell of Chapin, Holly Lynne Burgess of Delray Beach, Florida, Dexter A. (Debbie) Pigott of Orangeburg, and Althea Gwynette (Nick) La Terra of Cope; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to the historic Church of The Epiphany, P.O Box 9, Eutawville, SC 29048; or to The Oaks Retirement Community, Residential Assistance Fund, P.O Box 9005, Orangeburg, SC 29116.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868
