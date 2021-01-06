Theresa Walker
COLUMBIA -- Theresa Walker, 72, of Columbia, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Born Feb. 1, 1948, in Davidson County, Nashville, Tennessee, she was a daughter of the late James Carl Walker and Willie Mai Rush Walker.
As a secretary, Ms. Walker worked for the Family Court in Orangeburg, Sheridan Elementary School and eventually retired from the State of South Carolina. Upon retiring, Theresa continued to work part-time at the YMCA nursery in Orangeburg. Ms. Walker loved animals, music and dancing. She loved and appreciated the beauty of the seasons and nature, as she was grateful to God for these wonders. Theresa was a people person who loved meeting new people and making everyone smile and laugh. Ms. Walker was known to have her own memorable sense of style and would often receive compliments on her outfits, shoes and jewelry. During the 1980s, she was an aerobics instructor who made her classes fun, and for those she coached on the track team at Orangeburg Prep.
Survivors include her daughter, Angela Mundi George (Michael Paul); granddaughters, Kennedy Grace, Lyla Walker and Madden Harper George; niece, Melissa Anderson; and nephew, James Collins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cecilia Louise Walker Williamson.
A memorial service for Ms. Walker will be held in the spring of 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Humane Society, www.humanesociety.org., or to the Orangeburg Library, https:/www.orangeburgcounty.org41upport-Orangeburg-County-Library.
Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.