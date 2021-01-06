Theresa Walker -- Columbia

As a secretary, Ms. Walker worked for the Family Court in Orangeburg, Sheridan Elementary School and eventually retired from the State of South Carolina. Upon retiring, Theresa continued to work part-time at the YMCA nursery in Orangeburg. Ms. Walker loved animals, music and dancing. She loved and appreciated the beauty of the seasons and nature, as she was grateful to God for these wonders. Theresa was a people person who loved meeting new people and making everyone smile and laugh. Ms. Walker was known to have her own memorable sense of style and would often receive compliments on her outfits, shoes and jewelry. During the 1980s, she was an aerobics instructor who made her classes fun, and for those she coached on the track team at Orangeburg Prep.